The Spanish walker Jesús Ángel García Bragado It negatively values ​​the first week in which it has been able to play sports in certain time zones like the rest of the population, a measure adopted by the Government that it displeases, since it considers that the risk of contagion has increased.

“I, who only go out to exercise at the times stipulated by the Government for the entire population, have the feeling that there was less risk of contagion before the state of alarm started than right now. So we would have to think if this is how to do it or we have to rethink things“, reflects in a conversation with EFE.

During this first week, ‘Chuso’ García Bragado has only gone out to train at fresh air in the same time bands (from 6 to 10 and from 20 to 23 hours) as the rest of the Spanish, with the intention of saving problems with some citizens.

“Most do not understand our special permission to exercise at any time. It is better to avoid misunderstandings and anger,” says the former world champion of 50 km marches and seven times olympic.

Disgruntled for not being able to train in Sant Cugat

García Bragado expected that, from this Monday, May 11, could make use of the High Performance Center of Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona), which is customary. But one of the consequences that some areas of Spain, such as the province of Barcelona, ​​do not finally go to phase 1 of the de-escalation is that elite athletes will still not be able to use the High Performance Sports Centers.

So the athlete from Madrid, residing in Sant Adrià del Besòs, he resigned himself to “continue training like this last week”, during which he made running runs along the path that accompanies the Besós river to the mouth.

At 50 years old, García Bragado intends to dispute the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021 (would be their eighth and would become the athlete in history who has participated in the largest number of them).

The athlete hopes to return to the CAR "in one or two weeks to use the gym and gradually recover training routines, "although he is aware that things will not be the same there before the pandemic. For example," there is no forecast that we will have the physiotherapists still, "he notes.