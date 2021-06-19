García and Yang go out to campaign together: possible alliance towards the Mayor of New York

When there are only two days left for early voting before the face-to-face primaries on Tuesday 22, opponents Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang came out to campaign together today, suggesting a possible alliance to secure the coveted Democratic nomination for Mayor of New York.

The question then would be, who would “sacrifice” to be the subordinate of the other? Yang led the contest for a long time, but now Garcia has a better chance, placing second in a technical tie with Maya Wiley, supported by the “socialist wing” of New York.

In any case, Eric Adams continues to lead in most polls, but not with the absolute majority of 50% required by the new counting system. Voters can choose up to five candidates, in order of preference. The idea of ​​Yang and García seems to be that their voters support each other, using the right to multiple vote, without any of them resigning from the candidacy officially, and leave the rest to math.

Then, if any of them is the winner in the primaries – and virtual mayor in the face of the regional avalanche of the Democratic Party – the option would remain open for them to work together at the head of the municipal government. For now, a union between García and Yang would change the dynamics on crucial days: early voting began on June 12 in person and before by mail, although turnout has been low so far.

The possible union of Yang and García is “an unprecedented movement” highlighted the New York Post, as unprecedented as the new system of “Voting by classification” or “instant second round,” which would begin seven days after June 22 to wait for the ballots to arrive by mail. So Results may not be available until the end of the month.

The campaign commandos of businessman Yang and the former commissioner of sanitation (DSNY) Garcia sent almost identical press releases at 6:29 pm yesterday Friday announcing that today they would go out to campaign together. “Before the New York’s first ranked choice pick, mayoral candidates Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang kick off GOTV (“Get out the vote”) weekend together on the road, ”the emails read about the joint effort.

The candidates’ representatives fell short of calling the joint campaign a cross-endorsement. “Stay tuned,” Chris Coffey, Yang’s spokesman, said yesterday when asked if it was an alliance.

“Running for mayor is not always a festival of love, but it doesn’t have to be a festival of slugs. Today I am campaigning in favor of voting in order of preference. I want my voters to follow their preferences and, most importantly, I hope New Yorkers use the power of their vote this weekend or June 22, ”Garcia wrote on his Twitter account this afternoon.

Political strategists commented that rivals need to join forces in the new landscape of ranked voting. “We are in uncharted territory right now. I have been involved in elections in the city and state of New York for more than 40 years, ”said Allen Cappelli, who is advising Garcia.

“Nobody will get 50% in the first vote. You are looking for voter ballots to transfer to you. In all likelihood, the vote will be at least five or six rounds, ”Cappelli predicted. “Given the new dynamic, candidates must adapt accordingly ”.

A weeks ago, when she was still leading, Yang would have suggested that she would invite Garcia to be part of her eventual government, something she rejected because she did not want to be seen as “second-best.” Now, the picture looks backwards, and she is much better in the polls than Yang, although always behind Adams. In any case, it has also not achieved a strong majority beyond around 20-24% in the polls.

Although some have already retired, at one point there were 57 candidates for various parties and independents for mayor, considered the second highest elected office in the US behind the presidency. The updated list of pre-candidates – the vast majority Democrats – can be found here.

Under the new modality, Democratic and Republican voters are asked to choose up to five main options during the primary round. If no one gets more than 50% of the preferences, the last-place candidate is eliminated and their votes are redistributed. This technique is repeated until someone achieves a minimum majority over 50%.

The “Voting by classification” seeks to avoid the repetition of cases such as 2013, when Bill de Blasio came to the mayor’s office although only 3% of the total registered in the Democratic Party in NYC voted for him in the primaries of that year. And in 2017 he was reelected more easily, without competition from his party.

