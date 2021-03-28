García and Rahm sink into the World Cups; Koepka, new leader

02/27/2021

Act. At 10:53 CET

EFE

American Brooks Koepka became the new provisional leader of the WGC-Workday Championship, PGA Tour, when completing the second round with a record of 66 strokes (-6) that allowed him to add 133 (-11).

His compatriots Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa along with Australian Cameron Smith shared second place, adding 134 (-10) after handing out cards of 67 (-5), 64 (-8) and 66 (-6), respectively.

Koepka, 30, seeking his second PGA Tour title in 2021 after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open, on February 7, it was perfect throughout the course until in the last hole, par 4 of 18 made a bogey, having made seven birdies.“I felt very comfortable with the way he hit the ball and also how well he ran both on the fairway and on the green.”Koepka commented. “Now you have to continue with the same forcefulness throughout the weekend in order to fight for the title.”

Morikawa became the golfer who had the best record during the day when signing a 64-stroke card after making nine birdies and bogey on the para 3 on the 14th hole that was going to cost him to share the lead.

But he appears as a contender to fight for the title over the weekend at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

While Mexican Abraham Ancer is the best Latin American by delivering a signed card of 66 strokes (-6) and advanced 15 places to share the tenth along with South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Ancer, who in the first round delivered a 71-stroke card (-1), this time had consistency in his long strokes that allowed him to position himself well on the green and then be aggressive.

The Mexican golfer reached par 5 of hole 17 with seven birdies and three bogeys and there he had his best inspiration of the day to get an eagle, which put him within the group of favorites to fight for the title.

Colombian Sebastián Muñoz completed the tour with a pair of 72 strokes and added 141 (-3) to place himself the twentieth place, which he shared with the Chilean Joaquín Niemann and the Spanish Sergio García.

Niemman also made the pair of 72 strokes, while Garcia delivered a signed card of 74 (+2).

The Spanish Jon Rahm sank after losing 36 places in the provisional classification after registering 76 hits (+6) and adding 144 (even).

Rahm, yesSecond in the world rankings, he shared the 43rd spot with five other golfers after he made four birdies, a double bogey and six bogeys, including the last four that were consecutive from hole 14 to hole 17, in what was one of the worst courses he has taken in recent tournaments of the PGA Tour.

The Spanish player did not have control with his strokes, both long as the putt on the green and his chances of fighting for the title are already slim.

Mexican Carlos Ortiz (72, even) added 145 (+1) and dropped five spots to stay at 49 that he shared with four other players.

The Spanish Rafael Cabrera had a slight improvement in relation to the first round, but it is located 59 in the provisional classification with the sum of 147 strokes (+3).