Garcés: Medical staff is exhausted

March 26, 2021March 26, 2021

0

Doctor Dadilia Garces, in an interview for the Dígalo Aqui program with the José Pernalete community, stated that the medical staff is exhausted, they have already been fighting the pandemic for more than a year and there are still unconscious people who do not comply with the measures biosafety.

He stressed that there are not enough personnel in health institutions to attend to the cases that are being presented, and sometimes guards are redoubled and this generates even more fatigue.

“When you see situations in which people do not take care of themselves, that they do not become aware, then you wonder if what you are doing is really worth it.”

He also stated that the health system is not fully capable of dealing with this pandemic.

If you want to see the full content of this interview, subscribe to our EVTV Plus app

0