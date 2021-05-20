Garbrandt, for the opportunity that the coronavirus truncated

More than four years ago Cody Garbrandt he was a champion in the UFC. He achieved it on December 30, 2016 and since then he has not lifted, he has just relaunched the flight. TJ Dillashaw knocked him out in November 2017 and struck him down again in August 2018. There are fighters to whom losing undefeated affects a lot and it took a toll on him. In March 2019 Pedro Munhoz also knocked him out. He had fought little, had injuries … and managed to relaunch the flight in June 2020. He knocked out Raphael Assunçao. I was back.

The bantamweight was very even and seeing that the starting opportunity could be lengthened, he accepted the glove that the UFC threw him. He was going to go up against Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight belt at UFC 255.. It could not be. He contracted coronavirus and again saw his progression cut short. It was time to adjust the road again and it will do so this Saturday. He will continue to fight in the rooster for now (Figueiredo will give Brandon Moreno a rematch at UFC 262 on June 12). At 29 years old (30 in July), he knows that he needs continuity and that is why he will be starring at UFC Las Vegas 27 in two days. He is number four in the ranking and faces three. The victory could give him that title fight that escaped him due to his illness.

For his part, Rob Font arrives in a very different situation. He presents himself with a streak of three victories and in the last one (December 2020) he knocked out Marlon Moraes. The opportunity for him is also clear. Beating a former champion would help him continue on his way to the champion. Despite the difference in roads, the stakes are very even. It is logical, when Garbrandt gets into the octagon anything can happen. Of the 15 fights he has played, only two have gone to points. He’s a tremendous puncher (83% wins by KO) and he’s always looking for that kind of completion. Font also has power in his shots, but is more complete. The assimilation of blows and the success will be key. They both want to grow. They only need to win.