Garbiñe traces Pera 2-6, 6-0 and 7-5

05/12/2021 at 2:55 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza came back from an adverse 1-4 in the third set and won 2-6, 6-0 and 7-5 against the American Bernarda pear, number 69 of the ranking, to advance to the third round of the tournament in Rome, in which she will face the double champion, the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

After winning on Tuesday in her debut against the Romanian Patricia tig, Garbiñe, number 12 in the world, imposed his law on Pear, a left-handed player who had been expressing good tennis.

The Spanish, three times semifinalist on the clay of the Foro Italico, came out the winner of a match of two hours and two minutes marked by the ups and downs of both players.

Pear took a first set in which both suffered tremendously with the serve, but Garbiñe he reacted forcefully and won the second set 6-0.

Inertia seemed to be next to Garbiñe, but in the third set the serve again betrayed her and Pear He took advantage of it to escape 4-1 in the marker of track two of the Foro Italico.

It was at that moment when the Spanish pulled in character and achieved two consecutive bankruptcies to tie it 5-5. In the key games, Garbiñe kept his serve at fifteen and took advantage of his first match ball, with the serve of Pear, to shield your round pass.

Despite being on the ropes, the 2016 Roland Garros and 2017 Wimbledon champion managed to pick up the rhythm of the match, something she wanted after missing the Madrid tournament through injury.

His rival in the third round will be of high demand, since it is about Elina Svitolina, champion in Rome in 2017 and 2018, who beat the American on Wednesday Amanda anisimova by 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

It will be the twelfth confrontation between Svitolina Y Muguruza, with a balance of six victories for the Ukrainian and five for the Spanish.