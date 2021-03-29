Garbiñe points to the Grand Slams

03/14/2021 at 18:23 CET

Garbiñe Mugurza he’s back. The hard-working victory of the Venezuelan-Hispanic in the final of Dubai WTA 1000 about the czech Barbora Krejcikova (6-7 and 3-6) in two hours and ten minutes it has been, so far, the culmination of an exciting start to the year. Because it was by no means an isolated success. Rather, the coveted award for a sustained and upward trajectory.

Garbiñe disputed in Dubai his third final so far in 2021. Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, and Petra kvitovawinner of 28 trophies, they had left her with honey on her lips in Melbourne (Yarra Valley Classic) and Doha (Qatar Open).

He could not witness his victory live Conchita Martinez because of the coronavirus, which did not prevent the coach from vibrating through the screen with the performance of her player. “Garbiñe’s week was flawless, a very high level of play and adaptation to adversity & rdquor ;, the former tennis player tweeted after the victory was consummated. “I dedicate it especially to her & rdquor ;, she corresponded Garbiñe in a stage without an audience due to the pandemic.

Successful union

A communion between teacher and apprentice that promises to continue to be successful. After leaving behind his stormy relationship with his former coach, Sam sumyk, Mugurza has found under the tutelage of Martinez a constancy that begins to bear fruit.

An improvement based on mental strength, which had played against him so many times, and was already evident last year in the Australian Open, where Garbiñe fell in the final before Sofia kenin. The triumph in Dubai opens a new stage in the career of the Venezuelan-Spanish, which ended a two-year drought without titles.

With 18 victories, Garbiñe is the tennis player who has won the most in 2021, only surpassed in the annual ‘race’ by Naomi osaka, his executioner in the last Australian Open. A trajectory that gives reasons to Muguruza to dream big.