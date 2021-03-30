Garbiñe Muguruza wins the Dubai tournament

03/13/2021

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza won her first title of the season after defeating Czech Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (6) and 6-3 after two hours and nine minutes to go.

The third time was the charm for Garbiñe who had never played against the Czech, 63 in the WTA ranking. After two attempts in the Melbourne finals, she lost to Asleigh Barty and Qatar, where she was beaten by Petra Kvitova, Muguruza achieved his first success of 2021, the eighth of his career.

The Spanish could not lift a trophy from Monterrey, when in 2017 and 2018 she accumulated her last titles. She broke the spell in Dubai against an adversary seeking her first WTA success and who held out to the end.

In fact, the first set had to be resolved by Garbiñe in a tight tiebreaker (8-6) and afterwards, although he broke early to get the second set on track, Krejcikova balanced the situation. Muguruza hit the gas from the seventh game, with 3-3. He made a 3-0 run to close the game and rejoin a title.