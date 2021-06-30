Garbiñe Muguruza, unscathed in the third round

06/30/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza is still sweet at Wimbledon and this Wednesday she got her second victory in a row in the tournament, something she had not achieved since 2017, by defeating the Dutch Lesley pattinama by 6-1 and 6-4.

Muguruza, who is seeking his third Grand Slam title, has not conceded a single set in the first two rounds and has only missed six games along the way.

After a strong start, with an immaculate first set in which he only made five unforced errors, Muguruza suffered a little more in the second set, when the Dutch began to feel more comfortable. He increased the unforced count to 12 and Pattinama held out because he was able to save Muguruza’s first six break opportunities.

He took advantage of it and even managed to get ahead, with a 4-2 that endangered Muguruza’s neatness in this edition of Wimbledon. But the Spanish responded with category. From 4-2, he only gave up four more points. He took four games in a row and sealed a win that continues to carry his backpack with confidence.

To go back to the last time he won two matches in a row at Wimbledon, you have to go back to 2017, the year he won the tournament. For the next round, she can reissue precisely that year’s final, for which Venus Williams will have to defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the first Arab player to win a WTA title.