Garbiñe Muguruza, the great illusion of a medal in Spanish tennis

Yes OK Rafael Nadal decided not to travel to Tokyo Olympics 2021, the Spanish have what to trust to add -at least- a medal for the delegation with tennis. Despite the eliminations of the couples in male and female doubles, several players (Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich) and players (Paula Badosa and Muguruza) are still alive in the singles tables, as well as a couple in mixed doubles . In that sense, one of the ones with the best chances of victory is Garbiñe Muguruza, who is deploying a high-flying level on the courts of Ariake Tennis Park, where he advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes of play.

“The truth is that in these three games I have felt good and I have a good feeling on the court. Unlike the last Grand Slam, where I have had a bad time because I was very excited after a good start to the season , I found the necessary tranquility to restart everything a little and now I feel better, “he commented at a press conference in a mixed zone, according to the words collected by the ITF.

In addition, he assured: “I have tried to reorganize my mind a little because at Wimbledon I felt very pressured and that did not allow me to play well. That is why I have come here with less expectations.”

TO A VICTORY OF FIGHTING FOR A MEDAL

Beyond wanting to go match by match, Muguruza is aware that she is one triumph away from fighting for a medal. In fact, if she defeats the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, she will automatically enter the semi-finals and, in effect, she will have two chances to win a medal (final or 3rd place). “I’m going to give my all and fight for a medal, although that is still a long way off. At the moment I only think about my next meeting, which is very important “, he claimed.

On the other hand, the Spanish was eliminated from the women’s doubles along with her friend Carla Suárez Navarro. “Playing singles and doubles is not easy, but you feel the Olympic spirit, which is very beautiful and exciting. Without a doubt, I am happy to be here,” he concluded.