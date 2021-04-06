Garbiñe Muguruza: “The clay court tour is my favorite part”

The clay court tour is here, the moment on the calendar where the Spanish really smile. Can smile and a lot Garbiñe MuguruzaEspecially after having done homework so well in these first three months of competition. Currently, she is still the player with the most victories of the course (20), has won a title (Dubai), has played two other finals (Yarra Valley, Doha) and is just one step away from returning to the top 10 of the world rankings. An objective that could be solved this week in the Charleston WTA 500, the first of four stops he will face this brick dust season.

“The clay tour is my favorite part of the season, so it’s a very positive thing to be here. I am very excited, so I have to control this emotion because I will not play many tournaments, there is a certain need in wanting to do it well quickly ”, contrasts the Hispanic-Venezuelan, who revealed her plans for the next two months a few days ago: Charleston, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.

Charleston will be the first, taking advantage of the fact that he was in the United States after the Miami tournament. A tournament that he only played once, in 2013, when he was still outside the world top 70. A famous tournament that is characterized, above all, by the color of its land. “Green clay is definitely different from red clay. I grew up playing on clay and I can assure you that it is not the same ”, says Muguruza in a report from the WTA. “Yeah, of course you can slide and all that, but I feel like it’s different. It has been almost ten years since I last played here, the only time I competed on this surface. That was the only time I ever played on green in my life, a long time ago, so it’s a challenge to go back and try to regain some experience. I’m looking forward to playing to see how I feel ”.

On that occasion, eight seasons ago, Garbiñe yielded in the first round to an unknown Jessica Pegula, who today has become one of the great revelations of the dressing room. Defeat that would surely hurt a lot, like all the ones I had in her career, but for some time now, the reality is that the former No. 1 in the world no longer suffers so much with her results. “I would say yes, I don’t take losses the same anymore. Not because I accept them or anything like that, but the truth is that I now waste less energy on being upset or disappointed. Now I quickly get out of that loop of bad energy and start thinking much earlier about what I need to improve and do well next time. I just focus on the following, I no longer get trapped in those dark moments, ”emphasizes the Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion.

Regularity is already a reality

His coach, Conchita Martínez, who once lifted the Charleston title twice, has been one of the keys to his pupil’s mental and tennis maturity. The best example, listening to Muguruza commenting on the subject. “Both victories and defeats are accepted and managed much better when one is getting older and gaining in maturity, then less energy is spent. Usually, the key is that now I know myself much better, I know how I have to work and I know how I have to act to put myself in the right direction. Years ago it took a little longer to get it, ”says the Spanish. For now, tonight we will see her debuting in the main draw against the Polish Magdalena Frech, whom she has never faced before.