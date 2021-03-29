Garbiñe Muguruza prepares the assault on the top 10

03/15/2021 at 11:07 CET

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, winner of the Dubai tournament, prepares to assault the top 10 of the world rankings, ranking 13th this week, after climbing 3 rungs.

It is the first change in the world ranking, which remains unchanged in the top twelve positions, with the Australian Ashleigh barty as leader, followed by the Japanese Naomi osaka and from the Romanian Simona halep.

The also Spanish Sara sorribes, stars in one of the biggest ascents in the rankings after winning his first tournament in Guadalajara (Mexico), ranking 57th this week after gaining 14 positions.

Among the top 100 are up to 5 Ibero-American players: Muguruza, Nadia Podoroska (ARG, 47), Sorribes, Paula Badosa (ESP, 70) and Carla Suarez (ESP, 90).