Garbiñe Muguruza prepares his assault on the Mutua Madrid Open

Garbiñe Muguruza has settled this week in Pozuelo to train before getting into the bubble of the Mutua Madrid Open From next monday.

Through a statement, the tennis player has reported that “she has been in Madrid for a few days training in the capital with her entire team.”

Muguruza decided to change his schedule a bit compared to other seasons after Miami. He chose to play his first clay court tournament at the Charleston WTA 500, give up playing Stuttgart and travel to the Spanish capital in time to prepare for the Madrid and Rome tournaments.

