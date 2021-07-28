Garbiñe Muguruza: “Physically I have not been up to the task”

Spain was left without female representation in the individual female table of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Two bullets were fighting to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, but neither was able to handle the situation. In the case of Paula Badosa, fused by a heat stroke in the middle of the first set; as to Garbiñe Muguruza, surpassed by a rival that was getting bigger with the passage of the games. But it was not until minutes later, in his appointment with the media, when the Caracas woman revealed all the factors that had intervened in the defeat. These were his words on the microphones of Eurosport Y COPE.

At the gates of glory

“Right now I am a bit sad, but the reality is that I have had few options. And those that I have had, I have not been able to take advantage of them. I have noticed a physical downturn for the first time in the tournament, the accumulation of matches, but in front of me there was a player who has played really well and everything has turned out, she has been able to impose her tennis. To stay one step away from the semifinals and fight for the medals is a shame, but I keep the positive: I have played well again and I have dominated those first matches ”.

Extreme temperatures

“It was a mix of everything, but the most important thing is that I was wrong on the track. She has played very well, has served very well, the truth is that she has given me few options. The conditions are not easy at all, people do not realize it but right now it is very hot, seeing Paula leaving the track in a wheelchair has been horrible. Putting games in the first shift in the morning I don’t know if it is the right decision, I think it should be reviewed because today Paula has suffered the consequences of that temperature ”.

No excuses, but not 100%

“Since yesterday I was dragging some problems due to the accumulation of games, this was the sixth game that I had to play without rest, which has ended up causing me pain in the adductor. Physically today I have not been at the height, or at least at the same level as in the other games “.

The dream of the medal

“This is an Olympic Games and here the only thing that matters is whether you win a medal or not, it doesn’t matter if you’ve made the quarter-finals or even the semi-finals, if you don’t win a medal, all of this is worth zero.”