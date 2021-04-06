Garbiñe Muguruza opens his gravel season with a resounding victory

Garbiñe Muguruza has won his first match on clay of the 2021 season. Not on the red clay more typical of this surface, but on that greenish surface still in force in the United States, in the Charleston WTA 500, in South Carolina.

But it counts as a clay court success for the 2015 Roland Garros champion, which remains her only title on clay courts. Paris will once again be the main objective of the tour, which will then go through Madrid and Rome.

Muguruza, 27 years old and world No. 13, defeated the Polish 6-1, 6-3 in 1h.10 ‘ Magdalena Frech, 23 years old and 159 of the ranking. The winning leader of the campaign, with 21 already, had no problems against a rival from the previous phase. The Spanish kept her serve intact, tracing two break balls in the game that gave her the opening set. He won 33 of the 41 points contested with his serve, 20 of 24 with the first.

The champion of the Dubai WTA 1000 and a finalist in the Yarra Valley tournaments in Melbourne and Doha. In the second round, she will meet the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, who beat her compatriot Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 in 1h.20 ‘.

It will be the third confrontation between Muguruza and Putintseva, 26 years old and 31st WTA. Conchita Martínez’s pupil dominates the record by 2-0: 7-5 and 6-2 at Roland Garros 2017; 6-2 and 7-6 (5) in Beijing 2016.

Keeping your fighting spirit can be enough to win these first few rounds

“I am happy with the victory. I knew I couldn’t wait too long coming off the hard court and having to adapt to a type of gravel that isn’t exactly what I’m used to. I know that maintaining the fighting spirit and staying in the game can often be enough to win these first rounds, ”said Muguruza.

He acknowledges that “this type of land is different from the European one, but I want to add as many games as possible because it will come in handy for what is coming.”