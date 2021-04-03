Garbiñe Muguruza opens his clay court agenda in Charleston

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza will start its dirt season next week, at the tournament Charleston WTA 500 (USA), the first of the four that the world number thirteen plans to play on this surface.

It will be the second time that Garbiñe has participated in this competition in South Carolina after 2013, when she lost in the first round with the American Jessica Pegula.

The Spanish, winner this year in Dubai and finalist in Melbourne and Doha, with eight titles and seven finals in her curriculum, will then face the challenges on clay in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.

This is the second time I have come to Charleston. The first was in 2013, so it’s been quite a while. I am very excited to play here. It’s a different way to start the gravel season, and I’m looking forward to doing it well, ”said Muruguza.

In Charleston, Muguruza will start as fourth seed, behind the Australian Ashley barty, the American Sofia Kenin and the Dutch Kiki Bertens. The Spanish is scheduled to debut next Tuesday or Wednesday.