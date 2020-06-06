We will not deny that the absence of Roland Garros during these dates in which the event should be taking place, but the organization has known how to keep us entertained with numerous reports and interviews with some of the most important protagonists of recent years. In a chat with Daniela Hantuchova that you can enjoy on Youtube, Garbiñe Muguruza He remembered to remember his first success at the Grand Slam level, his title in Paris in 2016 against the almighty Serena Williams.

“The Roland Garros tournament, for someone who has grown up and grown up in Spain, where they normally play on clay, is like a dream,” says the former world number 1. “All the Spanish tennis players want to win it and many coaches, when you are with them on the court, tell you: ‘Imagine that this point that we are going to play was the game point to win Roland Garros.’ This message has stuck in your head since you are a child. I always dreamed of winning something like that, I felt that every year my tennis improved, that I was a better player, that’s how I started to step on the quarterfinals, semifinals and suddenly the final. For me, that was my best finish ever, also against Serena. It was an incredible game, it went really well for me, a dream come true, ”he remembers fondly.

We all saw Muguruza conquer Paris at the age of 22, but what happened immediately in the following hours? “After that game I had many commitments with the media, there were many things to do. After two weeks competing and spending so much energy I saw that it was empty, I had no strength left. All that stress, those nerves and that physical fatigue are factors that I learned to control, but I remember that I didn’t even have the energy to eat. She was eating at the restaurant like a zombie, she was dead, out of everything. People think that after something like that it is normal to party or something to celebrate, but far from it. Later, yes, but at that impossible moment, ”says the woman who the following year would sign the same feat at Wimbledon.

Garbiñe continues explaining in the interview how the weeks following his triumph at Roland Garros were. “The first thing I did was to be with my family, we had a good barbecue and we had a very pleasant time, but that tranquility did not last long. I quickly returned to the training courts, I did not want to leave me too much since the sensations in tennis come and go very quickly. Obviously I had to celebrate something like that, but the emotions after all this were strange, it took me a while to assimilate that successEven when I went back to competing in tournaments, I kept thinking, ‘Wow, I’m a Grand Slam champion.’ It is a feeling that takes weeks to accept, to realize that it is real, that it really happened, ”explains the Spanish-Venezuelan.

“Nothing was the same again, apart from the fact that I also evolved and improved as a player. A victory gives you the confidence to think that you can do it, that you can do it again, more than once. Let’s say it was like a test, basically. Although you always think that you can achieve great successes, until you do, you do not become completely sure. The day you get it you realize what you are capable of”, Indicates the current runner-up of the Australian Open.

Now tennis has gone into the background but Garbiñe does not forget Roland Garros and how special these fifteen days would have been. “What I miss the most is eating croissants in the locker room. It’s a mistake to have this there, they should modify it (laughs), ”he laughs. “Obviously, I miss entering the Center CourtI love that track. It brings back great memories, going out and meeting that audience that always welcomes you with great encouragement and, at the same time, prepares you for the coming war. Going out on a big stage and seeing people waiting for you to be part of the show is one of the things I love most about this sport. It is one of the things that I miss the most, honestly ”.