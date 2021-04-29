Garbiñe Muguruza, injured in Madrid

The Mutua Madrid Open has announced this Thursday morning that Garbiñe Muguruza will not be able to finally participate in the tournament which has been launched in the morning session at the Caja Mágica. The Spanish player suffers a muscle injury in the left leg that will prevent him from playing the Madrid event.

Muguruza, who had been training in Madrid for several days, planned to debut this Thursday against Sloane stephens in one of the star duels of the first round, but he will not be able to do it after seeing how his physical problems do not end. In fact, he already had to retire during his round of 16 match in Charleston against Yulia Putintseva. Although he has tried to reach the tournament, he has finally failed.

“This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player has to make”, has told Muguruza to the tournament organization. “We have been working hard to recover and be able to get to the tournament well, I came a week before to adapt because I really wanted to do well this year in Madrid, at home and in front of my audience. But the discomfort has returned and in the last resonance it has been confirmed that I have not recovered 100% to compete and the medical recommendation is to stop “, has stated.

In this way, Muguruza will try to recover for the final stretch of the clay court season. On the horizon is another WTA 1000, the one in Rome which will start on May 10. But most of all Roland Garros, which is scheduled to start on May 30.

Madrid is one of the pending accounts of the Spanish player. Despite being a regular at the tournament, Garbiñe adds a round of 16 as the best result.