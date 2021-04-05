Garbiñe Muguruza, in the green land of Charleston against Frech

Garbiñe Muguruza, 27 years old and number 13 in the world, opens his clay court season this Tuesday, April 6. Start in Charleston and close at Roland Garros, where he aspires to reign again because his tennis and results endorse the Spanish.

The sensations emitted on the hard court are good, increasing its record with the victory in el WTA 1000 from Dubai after losing in the Yarra Valley finals in Melbourne and Doha, leading the year in matches won (20) and placing second in the 2021 ranking, behind Naomi osaka, champion of the Australian Open after having traced two match balls in the round of eighth to Caracas.

Muguruza begins his journey on land on a surface different from European or South American brick dust. The WTA 500 tournament of Charleston, South Carolina, honors the so-called ‘green’ American land, increasingly grayish, ash-colored, and generally faster due to less clay, closer to a hard court.

The pupil of Conchita Martinez opens its participation, directly in the round of 32, against a tennis player from the previous phase, the Polish Magdalena Frech. This, 23 years old and 159 of the world, got rid of the opening round of the also ‘qualy’ Grace Min (USA) 6-2 and 6-4.

The Muguruza-Frech is an unprecedented duel on the WTA Tour. It will be played on 20.00 Spanish peninsular time (DAZN). On the Garbiñe road, the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the Czech Petra kvitova (rooms) and the American Sofia kenin (semis).

The other part of the table is presided over by the world number one and recent WTA 1000 champion from Miami, the Australian Ashleigh barty. The Spanish also circulates there Paula Badosa, winner of the Russian Varvara Gracheva, 3-6, 7-5 and 6-1, to cross in d

32nd with the fifth seed, the Swiss Belinda Bencic.

Muguruza’s previous presence in Charleston dates back to 2013, falling from the start to American Jessica Pegula 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5.

The 2015 Roland Garros champion will leave the United States after Charleston, facing Madrid, Rome and Paris in Europe.