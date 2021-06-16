Garbiñe Muguruza: “I had to do a mental reset”

We won’t deny it, we all got a little cold with the clay court tour of Garbiñe Muguruza. Despite the good results obtained at the beginning of the year, the Spanish encountered injuries and a lack of rhythm on brick dust, adding just three victories in three tournaments. But the season is long, there is still a long way to go, and now the leading role is for grass. This is where Muguruza wants to start building, specifically, in the Berlin WTA 500, where yesterday he beat the first round.

Victory to start the grass tour

“I have felt better than on a clay court. It is true that I still carry some discomfort, plus that which will come out along this grassy tour, a surface that is always very aggressive for the body. Here I also wanted to play the doubles, but we could not play more than the first game, it is a pity. In individual I have felt very well, Cirstea is a rival that I have faced many times, so I am happy to have won again, also in two sets. The break of the first set has been key to taking the lead and maintaining it until the end of the match. Physically I have looked very good ”.

The biggest hit

“The serve has worked a lot for me, it is also true that I have been working hard these last days. I think it is something that had to improve, especially on a surface like grass, where the points are very short and the serve is very dependent. It was a blow that marked the game, I stayed solid until I got the break and there I was finally able to escape. In that aspect I am very happy ”.

Clean slate

“I had to do a mental reset. The clay court tour is a tour where historically I have always done well, but this year I have found myself out of rhythm. The first days after Roland Garros have cost me a little bit, but I had to quickly start training, forget a bit about these last two tournaments where things did not go well for me. Now comes the grass tour and it’s time to clean up, turn the page, look ahead and not stay with those last experiences. I didn’t let a lot of time go by either, sometimes when things go wrong you prefer to disconnect for a few weeks, but this time I wanted to continue training and come to Berlin. A new horizon is opening up, with a new surface, I will try to do better ”.

Elena Rybakina, her next rival

“She is a player who has very strong blows, especially the serve. Obviously, he comes with a lot of confidence after his last result, so it will be a match where he has to fight for every point, there will be no silly points, I can’t get lost for a moment. The good thing is that I will have a day to prepare it ”.