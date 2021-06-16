Garbiñe Muguruza goes to eighth in Berlin after beating Cirstea

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, sixth favorite tournament of Berlin, went to eighths after clearly defeating the Romanian in the first round Sorana Cirstea, for 6-3 and 6-2.

Muguruza, winner of two Grand Slam titles and had just lost at the start of Roland Garros, debuted with victory at the start of the grass season after competing on this surface for the last time in 2019, when he fell in the first round of Wimbledon against the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Spanish tennis player, who has won her four confrontations with Cirstea, will face the Kazakh in the second round Elena Rybakina, who went to the second round after winning the American Shelby Rogers, 6-2, 3-6 and 4-6.

The Russian also passed round Veronika Kudermetova, who beat Czech Karolina Muchova, eighth top favorite, 7-6 (5), 5-7 and 6-2. He will face his compatriot, Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

The Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, seventh seeded, defeated in two sets, 6-4 and 7-6 (2), the German Andrea Petkovic. The German will be measured in the second round Angelique kerber, which clearly beat the Japanese Misaki Doi, 6-2 and 6-1.