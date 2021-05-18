Garbiñe Muguruza finalizes his preparation in Marbella

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza finalize your preparation in Marbella With views to Roland Garros, in whose bubble it will enter at the end of the week.

In a meeting with young people, with whom he reviewed his beginnings in tennis, he stated that “We all have talent, it is perseverance and determination that leads to success”.

Garbiñe will continue training in Paris before his debut on Sunday, May 30, Monday, June 31 or Tuesday, June 1. The draw for the painting will take place on Thursday, May 27 at six in the afternoon.