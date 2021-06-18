Garbiñe Muguruza falls in the quarterfinals against Cornet

06/18/2021 at 5:22 PM CEST

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, sixth favorite of the Berlin tournament, fell in the quarterfinals against the French Alizé cornet, by 6-4, 3-6 and (5) 6-7, in two and a half hours of match.

Muguruza could not continue the good game displayed in the first set and the French tennis player consummated the comeback against the Spanish, who had up to two match points in the third set.

The Spanish tennis player has not been able to recover the high level offered at the beginning of the season, where she won the Dubai tournament against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

For its part, Cornet will face the fifth seed in the semifinals, the Swiss Belinda Bencic, after defeating (6-4, 4-6 and 7-6 (4) the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.