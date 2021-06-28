Garbine Muguruza Blanco wins the Wimbledon sixty-fourth final

06/28/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Garbine Muguruza White, Spanish, number 12 in the WTA and seed number 11, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in fifty minutes by 6-0 and 6-1 to Fiona Ferro, French tennis player, number 51 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the Spanish player managed to break the serve 7 times to her rival, had a 57% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 73% of the service points. As for Ferro, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once and his effectiveness data is 45%, 2 double faults and 27% of points obtained on service.

The next duel corresponds to the thirtieth final of the tournament and in it Muguruza Blanco and the winner of the match between the Russian player will face Svetlana Kuznetsova and the dutch tennis player Lesley kerkhove.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) 238 tennis players participate, of which 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous qualification phase and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.