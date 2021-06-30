Garbine Muguruza Blanco manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon

06/30/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The Spanish Garbine Muguruza White, number 12 in the WTA and seed number 11, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirteen minutes by 6-1 and 6-4 to Lesley kerkhove, Dutch tennis player, number 174 in the WTA, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

The Dutch tennis player managed to break serve on one occasion, while Muguruza Blanco, meanwhile, did it 4 times. In addition, the Spanish player scored 61% in the first serve, a double fault and scored 77% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 61% effective, 5 double faults and 48% points obtained at service.

In the round of 32 the Spanish will face off against the winner of the match between the Tunisian Ons Jabeur and the American tennis player Venus williams.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 players appear and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those classified directly, those who manage to win in the preliminary qualification phase and those who are invited.