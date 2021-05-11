Garbiñe Muguruza and ‘La Armada’, on stage in Rome

05/11/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

Garbiñe Muguruza, number 12 in the WTA ranking, will debut today in Rome in the third game scheduled on the Grand Stand court of the Foro Italico against the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 30.

Muguruza will play his second round match when the Spanish matches end Alexander Davidovich against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and the Frenchman Gael Monfils against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego. The program will open at 10 a.m., so Garbiñe will compete in all probability after 1:00 p.m..

The Spanish player was twice a semifinalist in Rome and returns to compete after missing the Madrid tournament through injury.

In addition to the aforementioned Davidovich, the men’s team will also host the debut of Roberto Bautista, who is measured to the American Tommy Paul. On the next turn Roberto Carballés will play against Britain’s Cameron Norrie while in the third shift it will be Pablo Carreño the one who will see them with the Japanese Kei Nishikori.

In addition, Novak Djokovic opens today, in the center against the German Taylor Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev, who will close the day against his compatriot Karatsev.