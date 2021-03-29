Garbiñe Muguruza advances in the Miami Masters

03/29/2021 at 3:18 AM CEST

Efe

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza survived the impetus and resistance of Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya to reach the round of 16 Miami WTA 1000.

The Spanish was against the ropes (4-6, 6-3 and 6-4) but he turned the situation around and after three hours of play he managed to win against a player he had not faced before and who took her to the limit.

Garbiñe, twelfth favorite and winner in Dubai this year to add her tenth title, as well as finalist in Melbourne and Doha, did not decline despite the good start of her rival and the dominance also at the start of the second round, in which it was 4-1.

The Spanish reacted, patiently, without haste. Point by point. He equalized the shock and brought the outcome to the third set where the pulse was enormous. Garbiñe again had a notable disadvantage (3-0) that he managed to balance. Then it took four match balls to close out the win.

Garbiñe beat Kalinskaya, 72 of the world, who this year reached the quarterfinals in Monterrey. He had never participated in Miami.

Muguruza is already in the second round, his top in this competition. She will face the winner of the match between the Canadian Bianca Andeescu, eighth favorite, and the American Amanda anisimova, 28, in his attempt to reach a place in the quarterfinals for the first time in Miami.