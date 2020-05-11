The Spanish tennis player, number 16 in the world, participates with the Caser Foundation, to dialogue with older adults, the segment of the population most vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Hi, I’m Garbiñe …”

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza He keeps looking for ways to help society during the Covid-19 pandemic and for the past few days he joined a telephone support initiative.

Through the Caser Foundation, the Iberian player, number 16 in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), surprised a 70-year-old white sports fan.

These days I have had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the impressive work that @fundacioncaser carries out, attending to those who need it in their telephone support service. Is free. Thanks to all the professionals and volunteers who make this work possible. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xBQNDFoUSh – Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) May 11, 2020

“We have had Garbiñe Muguruza As a special collaborator in the initiative of telephone support for the elderly. Garbiñe has spoken with Carmen Cortés, 70 years old, amateur player and great follower of the renowned tennis player ”, announced the Foundation.

For his part, the player thanked the professionals and volunteers for their work on social networks day by day they work with this sector of the population during a very difficult time.

The older adults are one of the groups most susceptible to contagionleaving and experiencing complications with the Covid-19, so many world sports figures try to send messages of encouragement during isolation, which in several cases is carried out alone.

(With information from Notimex)