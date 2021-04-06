Garbiñe makes his return

04/06/2021 at 10:12 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza fulfilled on her return to the Charleston tournament, in which he had not participated since 2013, with a clear victory against the Polish Magdalena Frecht, 6-1, 6-3, to reach the round of 32.

Garbiñe got his first win in this tournament, which he only played once and in which he did not pass the first stage. The Spanish won with authority, smoothly, in 71 minutes, Before a player with whom he had never faced, placed in position 159 of the ranking.

Muguruza, thirteenth in the WTA classification, who this year won the Dubai tournament and was a finalist in Melbourne, will be measured in the round of 32 with the winner of the clash between Kazakhs Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva.

The Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who beat the Chinese Shuai Zhang, sixteenth favorite, 6-3 and 6-1, came into action in the tournament, and who will face the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, who beat the Romanian Gabriela Talaba by 7-6 (2) and 6-4.

American Caty McNally also made progress, benefiting from the withdrawal of Kazakh Elena Rybakina when she lost 6-4. The American will play in the second round with the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who beat the Russian Anastasia Potapova by a double 6-3.

Lauren Davis defeated fellow American Madison Brengle (6-4, 6-2) to become the rival of the second favorite, American Sofia Kenin.

The locals Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat the Japanese Nao Hibino (6-2 and 6-1), and Sloane Stephens, who beat the Chinese Ximyu Wang 6-2 and 6-4 and will play against American Madison Keys, eighth favorite.