Garbiñe Muguruza has joined the initiative “Stories from Tomorrow” (Stories of Tomorrow), an iinteractive social media fundraising initiative that supports children from around the world that has been powered by actor Casey Affleck and his mother.

06/28/2020 at 11:29 CEST

Garbiñe has read two poems on his Instagram, “Time” written by Amarise Fisher and “Poem for my cousin Santiago” written by Isabel, a 12-year-old girl from San Jorge de La Laguna in Guatemala, reports her communication team.

“As soon as I heard about the idea for ‘Stories from Tomorrow’ I knew I had to support it and to be a speaker for all these girls who dare to share their feelings by writing these beautiful texts, “said Garbiñe.

“Reading and writing are fundamental instruments for young people to express themselves and grow. ‘Room To Read’ continues to do tremendous work in this area and the initiative of Casey Affleck help in that direction, “added the Spanish.

Robert Redford, Matt Damon and many more

Artists such as Robert Redford, Alfre Woodard, Common, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Michelle Monaghan, Casey Affleck, Vanessa Kirby, Jason Segel, Mathew Broderik and a few others will read texts written by children from all over the world.

In association with Pledgeling, donations made through the campaign will help support Feeding America’s child hunger programs and ‘Room to Read’ girls’ literacy and education programs, helping to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable children have access to essentials like food and remote learning tools.

Donations of any amount can be made online at pledgeling.com/stories.

The initiative was created by Casey Affleck and her mother, a 40-year-old public school teacher, “as an opportunity to encourage children trapped at home by the pandemic to write creatively.”

“Creative writing can be a good way to process anxiety and sadness,” Affleck said in a statement. “By sharing the stories publicly, we hope they feel listened to and empowered, and encouraged to write more. The well-being of children is the best investment we can make.”