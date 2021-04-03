Garbie play in Charleston, Madrid and Rome as a prelude to Roland Garros

Updated 04/03/2021 – 18:17

Garbie Muguruza, second in the ranking of the year and who is still the tennis player with the most games won this season (20), joined the WTA in Charleston at the last minute, on green ground, and that will change her calendar with respect to the last seasons.

The caraquea, who seeks to return to the world ‘top10’ as soon as possible, will be absent from the 500 tournament in Stuttgart and go through the WTA 1,000 of the Mutua Madrid Open and Rome as a prelude to Roland Garros.

This has been announced by the tennis player herself through her social networks. Garbie, after a few days off in Miami where she has been seen riding a bicycle with Conchita Martnez, will look for the second title of 2021 from next week after the one achieved in Dubi. That success will give her a double prize as it will allow her to return to the top ten positions on the women’s circuit. At the moment, it is the twelfth of the ladder, 131 points behind Petra Kvitova, who now closes the ‘top10’.