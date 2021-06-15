Garbie Muguruza shows his best version at his premiere in Berlin

Updated 06/15/2021 – 19:11

Garbie muguruza, the sixth favorite of the Berlin tournament, went to the last 16 after clearly defeating the Romanian in the first round Sorana Cirstea, by 6-3 and 6-2.

Muguruza, winner of Roland Garros 2016 and Wimbledon 2017, debut with victory at the start of the grass season after compete on this surface for the last time in 2019, when he fell in the first round at Wimbledon before the brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Spanish tennis player, who has won her four confrontations with Cirstea, will face the Kazakh in the second round Elena Rybakina, who went to the second round after winning the American Shelby rogers, by 6-2, 3-6 and 4-6.

After the duel, Muguruza assured that he was “better than on land.” Caracas highlighted the importance of serving on grass – it registered 77% of first serves – and that this Tuesday it had “worked” for him. “I have been working a lot especially for grass and I think it has marked the game”, he stated.

The Spanish tennis player withdrew due to injury in the Charleston tournament and that was a drag on him to find his best level on the last clay tour.

“On the ground it has always been good for me and this year I have found myself out of the game. But I have done as a cleaning, to turn the page and look ahead and not stay with the last games,” he said.