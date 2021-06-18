Garbie Muguruza is already in the quarterfinals of the Berlin tournament

Updated 06/17/2021 – 17:20

Garbie Muguruza, sixth top seed of the Berlin tournament, went to quarterfinals after defeating the Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-4 and 6-3. Her next rival will be the French Alize Cornet. They have met four times, with three wins for the Spaniard. The defeat occurred in the 2017 Brisbane semi-finals when he retired due to injury.

Muguruza, winner of Roland Garros 2016 and Wimbledon 2017, adds his second victory in the present grass tour, a surface in which she has not competed since 2019, when she fell in the first round of Wimbledon against the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Spanish tennis player knew how to take advantage of the break options by materializing 4 out of 5. It was the key to an even game in which Rybakina had seven break balls and only one was scored.

Muguruza, visibly happy with the victory, said at the foot of the track: “I played well despite the heat we had. The serve went very well and I am happy with the fighting spirit he showed on the court. “

In the rest of the matches of the day, the Russian Liumdila Samsonova beat her compatriot Veronika Kudermetova by 6-4 and 6-3 and the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, seventh favorite, beat the German Angelique Kerber by 6-3 and 7-5.