Garbie Muguruza falls in Berlin to French Cornet

Updated 06/18/2021 – 16:59

The Spanish Garbie muguruza, sixth favorite of the Berlin tournament, fell in the quarterfinals against the French Aliz cornet, by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-7 (5), in two and a half hours of match.

Muguruza could not continue the good game displayed in the first set and the French tennis player consumed the comeback against the Spanish, who had up to two match points in the third set. The Spanish tennis player has not been able to recover the high level offered at the beginning season, where he achieved victory in the tournament of Dubi against Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

I leave with the feeling of having given everything Garbie Muguruza, tennis player

“I leave with the feeling of having given everything. The result weighs in the end but you give everything to win. I have had my opportunity, I have had a match ball, but she has played very well, “acknowledged Muguruza.

In addition, the Spanish woman valued the performance of the French tennis player: “I was surprised by his level on grass, we have never played on this surface. She has been very solid, I have played well at times and not others. She is a player who lets me play and, well, maybe I should have been smarter because I made too many mistakes“he added.

For his part, Cornet will face the fifth seed in the semifinals, the Swiss Belinda Bencic, after defeating (6-4, 4-6 and 7-6 (4) the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.