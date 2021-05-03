Garbage: New single! – Music News

Garbage is the band that never ceases to amaze us and today we bring you one of their most recent singles, it’s great and we can’t believe the success it has had on social networks. We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Garbage released on April 28 his most recent material entitled, “No Gods No Masters” The band posted on YouTube an important message for all their fans, “See the official video of our little track, the full album will be ready for the 11 of June”

Basically we will have more incredible news from Garbage for that date, in the meantime we present the single from his upcoming album to release, you can check the material here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXZB-YiYIak

Now, this official video clip on YouTube exceeds almost 200 thousand reproductions and has really exceeded expectations. All his fans are happy with the result of this first single and there is no doubt that Garbage was, is and will continue to be the legendary band that we all know.

With more than 14 thousand likes, the band expressed other important words regarding this song, “I try to make sense of the world, I was trying to make sense of what is right or left, such as why some people do some things, why do some people vote for the right or the left? And all this comes from a concern for ourselves, concern for our friends, family, our babies lately. I was very inspired to go to Chile. I went to Santiago during the protests, we were driving on the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti, literally all the museums, the palaces, I was surprised. (…) “