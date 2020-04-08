It’s been a difficult week for Tamara.. Ezequiel Garay, Valencia footballer and husband of the influencer, tested positive for coronavirus after his team’s trip to Italy and had to be isolated in the family home for 15 days, as a security measure to avoid the risk of contagion.

In spite of the situation, Tamara Gorro has not neglected her publications on social networksfar from it. The ex-tronista of Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa, who has more than a million and a half followers on Instagram, has shared how she has lived through her husband’s illness and confinement.

Once Garay has overcome the coronavirus, the footballer has returned to share moments with his wife and children. Now, Tamara has set Instagram on fire with two photos that already have almost 100,000 ‘likes’.

In them, Tamara shows the difference of her body now and when she was pregnant: «Three years apart! Which one do you like the most? I am not going to lie to you, in the second I looked beautiful », comments the influencer.