Ezequiel Garay denied through a statement spread on his social networks the version that Valencia leaked this week about the economic problems that prevent its renewal and denounced “a smear campaign” orchestrated “by people from my club who intend to discredit me as a professional and as a person ”.

Dressed in a white short-sleeved T-shirt, which contrasted with the black on stage, the 33-year-old Argentine central defender closed the video published on his Instagram profile forcefully: “Lies are very easy to believe, but the truths they must be demonstrated and justified ”. Previously, he proceeded to report for 12 minutes everything that happened within the negotiation to renew with the Mestalla entity before his contract expires at the end of June.

Garay’s speech was aimed at “clarifying all the lies that have leaked about me” and telling the decision “that I have had to make as a worker towards my boss.” “The club filters that I reject 2.7 million euros net, implying that I am the one who does not want to stay in this club and it is totally false,” he guaranteed.

In the chronology of its failed renewal there is a determining date. On September 11, the day that Valencia detonated the bomb for the removal of Marcelino. Hours after the announcement in which the club made the decision public, Garay lashed out at her on her Instagram profile. “Because the path is demonstrated by walking and you have made a clean, transparent and healthy journey. You’re going through the big door, mister. Whoever made this decision not only took you ahead, dragged a whole team and fans, something that loud and clear I say: it is not fair. ” The comment raised blisters in Singapore and thereafter President Anil Murthy’s stance hardened. On the noble floor of the club they have never forgiven him for raising the coach’s flag.

Garay acknowledged that when the discrepancies between Lim and Marcelino appeared, he decided to pause his renovation because he detected a period of “instability” that anticipated the technician’s later departure. “On July 2, my representative makes me an offer significantly less than what has been given these days and is negotiated during the summer. In mid-August instabilities begin to arise in the club that affect the players due to the Marcelino case. On August 30 I communicate that I am very discouraged and that I prefer the waters to calm down, but I let them know that I want to renew. Everything is stopped, ”he said.

When Albert Celades stabilizes the team, the positions are softened but during the team’s participation in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup, President Anil Murthy changes the conditions of a total agreement in the absence of the signature: “On November 13 Jorge López asks me if I want to renew and I say yes. Negotiations begin and a verbal agreement is reached, leaving only the contract pending. On January 7, waiting for the signature, a manager from the club asks me to come to the president’s room and in that conversation the conditions that we had agreed to change. At that time the talks begin to negotiate a new agreement because my intention is to renew. The interlocutor, César Sánchez, changes, from whom no new offer is ever received ”.

Still paralyzed, a new interference appears in February when Garay tears the cruciate ligament in his right knee. After the operation, “Celades and Sánchez let me know that they intend to renew me. I am asked to leave the federation so that the club can sign a new player and I agree. I ask how my renewal is and the answer is a silence. To this day I don’t know anything. “

After his story, Garay announces that he is going to denounce Valencia because they put him in an ERTE during the recovery period, which is still ongoing, of his knee: “I communicate that, as a worker, I am going to defend my rights that have been altered by the club taking advantage of the pandemic. From the first moment I wanted to collaborate in my salary reduction, adjusting to complete the salary of the workers who were in ERTE but I was not admitted. They wanted a greater reduction and they proceeded to put me in an ERTE with a shorter working day on medical leave. I have the relevant evidence. ”