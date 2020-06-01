Sunday May 31, 2020

The Argentine defender of the Spanish team indicated that he is undergoing a campaign that seeks to generate lies about himself and that this has stalled his renewal at the club. Through a statement posted on social networks, the defender was critical of the leadership.

“In life you have to go straight and face up”, that was the beginning of the videos that Ezequiel Garay spread on his personal Instagram where he accused of a smear campaign from his current club, Valencia.

The Argentine defense revealed that erroneous information and “lies” about his person have been shared by the leadership, so the trasandino decided not to renew the contract with the Valencian team.

“I don’t mean the media, which do their job. The campaign is from people from my club who want to discredit me as a professional and a person, ”said the player regarding the situation he has experienced in recent weeks.

“It is leaked that I have rejected a renewal offer of 2.7 million euros, and they imply that I do not want to stay. Both things are false, “said the player.

After this revelation, the Argentine proceeded to deliver his version of the events, where he explained that it was the team leaders who abandoned the talks. “I want and have wanted to stay in this club. Because Valencia has made possible what has allowed me to achieve challenges ”, assured the trans-Andean.

“I am very hurt by how you are acting towards me. The lies are easy to believe, but the truths unfortunately must be demonstrated and justified, “said Ezequiel Garay in his video statement.