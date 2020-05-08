The president of the employers’ association of large companies CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; and that of small and medium-sized corporations, CEPYME, Gerardo Cueva, have asked the Government to redouble its efforts to revive the economy after signing an agreement with the social partners in the framework of the social dialogue to extend until June 30 the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) derived from the health crisis and the suspension of certain activities during the state of alarm.

On the sectors that may need a special expansion of the ertes, “service sectors related to tourism and some industrial sector You must have some special treatment that the Government will have to work on. We talk about bars, restaurants, hotels and others that we will have to detect “.

On the budget allocation for ERTE, Garamendi has commented that “it’s time to get into debt temporarily. We would have liked more budget content. Current conjunctural spending is necessary to protect individuals and companies. We think that Spain should get into debt and the markets will understand it. And by 2021, we have to convey budgetary rigor and economic orthodoxy. “

From the lack of confinement, the transition from ERTE of force majeure to ERTE by organizational, technical, economic or production causes and the latter will be allowed to be processed while the former are in force.

Garamendi has justified the approval of the pact with the Government despite his reluctance because it has been a negotiation. “We have been working since Sunday and it is a good agreement. There are better and worse things but you have to accept them all, “he commented.

About the clause that requires preserve employment for six months, something that businessmen in general do not like, “is a clause that has been debated and its approval has been concluded because we have thought that it was better to sign. There has been debate, but no discrepancy,” said Garamendi.

In relation to the clause that exempts companies at risk of bankruptcy, he said that “it was important to prevent a company from going bankrupt“

Specifically, the text, which was received this Friday by the CEOE, UGT, CCOO and Cepyme, plans to extend until June 30 of this year the ERTE of force majeure derived from the Covid-19, either by total force majeure (without restarting the activity) or partial (recovery of part of the activity).

However, by agreement of the Council of Ministers, extend these ERTE “in attention to the restrictions of the activity linked to sanitary reasons that subsist arrived on June 30.”

.