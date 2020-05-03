The President of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, disagrees with economic forecasts sent by the Government to Brussels, which put the collapse this year at 9.2% of GDP and a recovery in 2021 of 6.8%. Garamendi considers “Very difficult” 2021 figure because it would imply that the recovery rate is “very close to the fall rate”.

“Our experience in crises like this one, which strongly affect the business fabric, indicates that although falls are usually sudden and rapid, recoveries are always slower and more moderate », Garamendi assures in an interview with Europa Press.

Furthermore, the CEOE leader underlines that the public deficit will be “Something greater” to the one foreseen by the Government for this year (10.3% of the GDP), since it sees “difficult” that, estimating a contraction of the Spanish economy of 9.2%, the public income is only going to be reduced by 5%.

The consequence of the public deficit deviating is that public debt in relation to GDP would probably exceed the estimated 115% by the Government. The forecasts released by CEOE a few weeks ago pointed to a deficit of 11% and a public debt of between 115% and 120% of GDP for this year.

“For us, what worries us the most is not so much the deficit or the debt in a year as this one, which also, but the structural deficit, since it is the one that has the greatest impact in the long term to assess the sustainability of public finances, “says the business leader, for whom it is necessary to undertake” once and for all “a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of public spending.

Massive closure

Garamendi sees “quite complicated” that all the workers included in temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files will be “able to endure” and warns of a “massive closure” of companies and of more unemployment if the Government refuses to lengthen these procedures and to eliminate the obligation of companies to keep jobs for six months.

The leader of the Spanish employers has insisted that it is necessary make ERTEs more flexible And he explained that, for the CEOE, this implies extending them beyond the state of alarm, maintaining the exemption of contributions to the companies that have started them, and removing the employment maintenance clause associated with these procedures.

Garamendi stresses that ERTEs “are the key to recovery in case you want it to happen”, and emphasizes that companies that have used these temporary procedures have not done so because their business was bad or because the economy was bad, but because the Government has ordered its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. “They are ERTE by administrative order”, he has emphasized.

Normal

Regarding the transition plan towards normality of the Government, the business leader assures that the companies will always attend the preventive recommendations of Health, but he has warned that if the Executive makes the decisions for de-escalation, it must be clear that “The State has to face the damage that these decisions cause”.

In addition, it considers that the management of the de-escalation must be carried out taking into account especially the autonomous communities and the municipalities, which are those who know the reality of their territories.

Labor legislation

The CEOE leader has also warned that he will not accept the desire to take advantage of the health crisis to make changes in labor legislation, referring to the unions’ demand to bring to ordinary legislation the objective dismissal restrictions established during the crisis of the coronavirus. «We do not like nor will we like that, taking advantage of a health crisis, we want to make a change in the legislation, in the labor reform. That they do it when this issue passes, but that it is done in a state of alarm, it has its “, he maintains.

On vital minimum income that the Government wants to start up in the second half of May, Garamendi believes that “everyone” would understand that in the current circumstances an income of a conjunctural nature was established, but he does not share that he wants to implement a structural income “in full state of alarm ”, since such a measure requires taking more calm. In any case, it has been in favor of linking it to employability or training so that its recipients “Integrate into the economic dynamics”.