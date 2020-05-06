The President of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has assured this Wednesday that the intention of the employers is to “agree” with the Executive of Pedro Sánchez an agreement that allows the conditions of the Records of Temporary Emepleo Regulation (ERTE), but has warned that if the government establishes impossible conditions they will have to say “no”.

In an interview, the business leader expects that this week “or tomorrow, hopefully” the Government reach an agreement with the social partners agreeing on how to keep track of temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files due to force majeure upon return to activity.

In his opinion, the current phase of de-escalation of confinement and return to activity requires ERTE modifications so that workers can rejoin the activity, while protecting “people and companies”.

«The CEOE we want to agree, but if we have the capacity to do it“Garamendi makes clear, since” what we cannot share is that there are so many obstacles to companies that practically these ERTE are not valid “.

And in this sense, remember that as CEOE’s leader represents all sectors and territories and to large, medium, small and self-employed entrepreneurs, such as “those with bars, small shops, gas stations, transporters, electricians, plumbers, painters, culture or sports.”

“There are many, many sectors that are affected,” he says, recalling the situation of the industrial sector, in general, and the automobile sector, in particular, which highlights the importance of ERTEs, which “they are the key to employment. And what companies want is for everyone to return to work and to their being ».

For this reason, it warns that the Government will not have its support if “there are clauses that make it impossible for these ERTEs to function”, in view of what it would see “legitimate for the Government to legislate”. He will legislate, but we will consider that he is mistaken. I say this with all clarity and with all sadness in case it were so, “he adds.

Autonomous communities

Garamendi raises the situation from an “ideological” point of view and explains that “if people understand that companies, private activity is the solution, there will be no problem. If people understand that companies are the problem, then there is a problem ».

“Companies are much more prepared than people think” to return to business, says the leader of the businessmen, who recalls that this crisis, which comes from a health company, has nothing to do with the previous one, which came from a financial one.

And in this de-escalation, the leader of the entrepreneurs advocates for greater participation of the autonomous communities and the city councils, because “it is very difficult from the center of the State to decide whether a place with 50% of its capacity can be managed, when the city council sees some yes and others no.”

Regarding the pressure that may be exerting in these negotiations with the social agents the fact that the Government may not obtain the necessary support to carry out another extension of the state of alarm, Garamendi says that “Will not enter”, but adds: “whatever happens has to happen”.

In addition, he stresses the importance of the participation of the autonomous communities and believes that “we have to resolve this among all.”

Regarding the announcement made this Tuesday by the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, of the launching already this May of a vital minimum income, Garamendi shows his support for this aid, but in a “conjunctural” way, while we have the Covid-19 effect ».

«I would not understand that this issue is considered as structural in a state of alarm », which in his opinion requires greater planning and coordination with autonomous communities and municipalities and an approach from the point of view of the incorporation of these groups into the labor market.