The president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, considers that “it is outrageous that the Government traffics the labor market for political purposes by a vote in Parliament of the state of alarm”, referring to the agreement between the Executive and EH Bildu to repeal the labor reform.

Ensures that at CEOE everyone thinks that “it is incomprehensible” and that “the agreement was not necessary” which, in addition, is “very serious” in the current economic situation “when what needs to be protected is employment”. This was expressed in an interview published in El Mundo in which he added that the agreement “creates a serious problem for companies and workers, who do not know now what will become of them. Mix this with the state of alarm as they have fact doesn’t make sense. “

As for the social dialogue that has been ongoing in recent weeks and that was scheduled to continue, Garamendi says that “it is on hold until they explain what is there,” so “for now it is clear” that Moncloa does not return. “We couldn’t imagine that social dialogue was going to be blown up by a parliamentary agreement.”

Regarding the issue of repealing the 2021 labor reform, the CEOE’s opinion is that it will provoke “removing the T (from the ERTE) and moving to ERE, because if companies do not know what the legislation will be in Spain a few months from now, the legal insecurity that is generated is total“

“THEY HAVE NOT SEEN A COMPANY IN THEIR LIFE”

The same idea has been transmitted in an interview also this Friday in COPE, in which he has stated that repealing the labor reform in its entirety can cause many ERTEs to become EREs. That is many workers end up in the queues of unemployment “because of the uncertainty in the business world”.

However, he points out that from the CEOE they want to sit at the table to talk“But not if the person in front has the cards marked. Some tell you in a crystalline way that this is a total reform, others the opposite and that creates uncertainty in the business world.”

Garamendi has insisted on the serious consequences of repealing the labor reform and believes that “they are not aware of what they are talking about, because in many cases some have not seen a company in their lives.” Of course, she was grateful that at least the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, “a sensible head in the Government”, has defended that this debate right now is absurd.

