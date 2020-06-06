That “listen a little bit” to the CEOE. This is the request you have made this Friday Antonio Garamendi, president of the employers, to the Government and take into account the entrepreneurs for when designing the reconstruction of the country. The first thing, in your opinion, is extend the effect of ERTE until December to avoid an extraordinary increase in unemployment.

“We know that a part of the ERTE people will go unemployed, not because the employer wants, but because they will be able to function with fewer workers. That’s why it’s so important endure the effect of ERTE, so that companies can settle down and integrate the maximum number of workers », he pointed out in declarations to Telecinco.

The employer’s president has insisted that the ERTE should be extended until the end of the year because there are sectors, like tourism, which will not be resolved on June 30, the date on which they are initially scheduled to end.

In his opinion, it would be a “real mistake” if the ERTE were only extended until September 30, one of the options that the Government is considering, because companies need time to prepare.

Talks

Garamendi has made it clear that that date of September 30 has not been decided and that employers continue to defend at the negotiating table with the government and unions that these procedures extend until December 31.

“We try to convince the Government of things that are good for Spain. Sometimes they do listen to us and sometimes they don’t, it is part of the game, but we will continue to insist on what we believe is good for the country, with a lot of independence, a sense of state and institutional loyalty, “he said.

The business leader has assured that he has a good relationship with both the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, as with the third Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, whom he thanked for his “courage” for defending that the repeal of the labor reform was not taking place now despite the agreement that PSOE and Podemos signed with Bildu.

Regarding the injection of liquidity that Spain will receive from Europe due to the Covid-19 crisis, Garamendi has indicated that the amount is “amazing”, almost 150,000 million euros, and that one must “invest well”, for which expects the government to listen to the CEOE’s proposals.

“The government is the one that has to make the decisions but I am waiting for a social dialogue table where we work very seriously in economic orthodoxy and also where we have to invest, how we have to innovate. That money that comes from Europe is to invest it, not to spend it, and you have to invest it well », has pointed.