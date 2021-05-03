Garagarza will not continue as Eibar’s sports director next season

05/03/2021 at 2:34 PM CEST

The sports director of Eibar, Fran Garagarza, will not continue in the Gipuzkoan club next season, the armory entity reported this Monday.

Both parties have decided “not to extend” the contractual relationship beyond its expiration date, next June 30.

Garagarza He took over the Sports Management of Eibar in 2011, after having been coach and coordinator of the lower categories and second coach of the first team.

He has been one of the main architects of the golden age of the club, when he was promoted from Second Division B to Second, and later to First, a category in which he has played for seven seasons.

In this decade as sports director, “he has contributed notably to the professionalization of the club’s sports area,” Eibar highlighted in a statement.

He is currently the longest-serving sports director for the same club in professional football.

The Eibar Sports Society is “deeply grateful for his work and professionalism” during all these years, and wishes him the best of luck for the future.

In addition Mikel Martija, technical secretary, will not continue at Eibar once his contract ends on June 30.

He began his career at the gunsmith club eight years ago as a youth soccer coordinator and took over the Urko in the second half of the 2013/2014 season, before becoming the right-hand man of Garagarza in 2014.

Eibar also thanks Martija his “dedication and professionalism” during all this time.