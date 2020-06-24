It is not new to mention that e-commerce has accelerated its growth as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, most of the brands that have resisted the impact are largely due to the strategies implemented through these channels. A brand that seeks to capitalize on this trend in Mexico is Gap.

The San Francisco, California-based fashion firm announced the launch of its online store for the Mexican market, with the aim of offering a better shopping experience and thereby strengthening the relationship with its customers.

The new proposal

Seeking to push the brand to a new level after eleven years in the Mexican market in alliance with some department stores and its own stores, Gap is betting on electronic commerce to move to a new level.

According to information from the clothing and accessories brand, in its online store, in addition to offering the same products available in physical boutiques, it will offer its customers exclusive items, as well as new categories such as Gap Maternity and Gap Fit, in addition to promising free shipping throughout the country.

“Gap is always looking for ways to connect with our customers where they are offering purchasing solutions. (…) Now more than ever, it is critical that we deliver this omnichannel experience to clients as they adjust to a new way of life. Customers need fast, easy and secure ways to shop for clothes, and we look forward to providing that seamless shopping experience to new and existing customers of the brand in Mexico, ”said Roy Hunt, Director of Global Franchises and Strategic Associations at Gap Inc.

According to the information available, this launch is part of the brand’s growing relationship with its franchise of LiverpoolIn addition to the fact that the website is intended to provide the brand with a new platform to connect with the customer and offer an easy, accessible and affordable shopping experience.

A growing trend

Not only is it due to the pandemic, e-commerce in Mexico has been on an upward trend for some years, it is a market that represents income for more than 9 thousand 040 million dollars annually and a sustained growth rate of 8 percent, according to data from the Merca2.0 Research Department and Statista.

In that sense, for Gap it is a good opportunity to break into the Mexican market, it is special when its parent company does not go through the best times because it has had to close several stores and even had to say goodbye to Hill city.

However, they have also highlighted in their most recent financial report that their online channels have emerged, especially those related to their main brand.

Therefore, Gap is likely to see great potential in Mexico, as brands such as H&M and Miniso They have opened their own online stores. However, it has the challenge to gain market share in a terrain dominated by Liverpool, Zara and Nike.

