The top four public health experts in the United States contradicted President Trump over COVID-19 testing

In full rebound of coronavirus cases in U.S, the four experts in public health most important in the country contradicted the US president on Tuesday, Donald Trump, and assured that more tests are needed to detect the disease, not less.

The four officials, including the country’s leading epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, testified before a committee of Congress and had to answer questions about Trump, who on Saturday during a rally in Tulsa (Oklahoma) announced that it had requested that the COVID-19 tests be reduced.

On the contrary, we are going to do more tests, not less, “replied Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Allergies from the United States.

They deny pressure from the White House

Both Fauci and the other three officials denied receiving pressure from the White House to lessen the evidence.

As far as I know, none of us have been asked to let’s reduce the tests. That is simply a fact, in fact we are going to do more tests, “said Fauci.

For his part, the director of government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, said that his objective is “to increase immediate and early access to tests”; while the undersecretary of the Department of Health, Brett GiroirHe noted that the “only way to understand the disease” is to test as many people as possible.

The Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Stephen M. Hahn also denied receiving pressure from Trump, whose comments sparked stupefaction and criticism at a time when cases are rising again and the death toll exceeds 120,000.

Trump “is not kidding”

From the White House an attempt was made to lower the profile of those statements and, this Monday, the spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, hinted that the president was joking.

However, asked today by the press, Trump defended that “don’t joke“And insisted on the idea that the United States leads the number of cases worldwide, because it is the country that has done the most tests.

We have the best ability to test anywhere in the world. We do tests better than anywhere in the world. Our tests are the best. And we have more than anyone. By having more tests, we have more cases, ”argued the president.

In fact, other nations such as Germany and South Korea have done more tests per capita than the United States, where some 327 million people live and 27 million have been tested for the disease, of which 10% have tested positive , according to CDC data.

Opposing views on spike in contagion

Likewise, the president and medical experts showed on Tuesday their differences on the rebound in cases.

On Twitter, Trump praised himself today and said he had done “a great job” with the pandemic, which he considers to be controlled; while Fauci considered that the country is experiencing a “disturbing wave” of new infections in states that are reopening too quickly and without the ability to test.

The epidemiologist considered that the current situation in the United States is “mixed” with states like New York that have done a good job of containing the virus and other states in the south and west of the country with daily records.

The next two weeks will be crucial in our ability to tackle those waves that we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona and other states, “said Fauci.

However, he predicted that the United States will be better prepared to face a possible second wave in the fall or winter of this year, when Fauci expects the country to have the capacity to do between 40 and 50 million tests every month.

A vaccine for 2021

In addition, Fauci was “cautiously optimistic” about the prospect of getting a coronavirus vaccine by early 2021.

I think, “he said,” that there is a reasonably good chance that if we are going to have a vaccine, we will have it for early 2021“

According to World Health Organization (WHO), currently 13 vaccines are being tested on humans worldwide. In the United States, biotechnology Modern Therapeutics She will enter her “phase 3” study in July and her vaccine will be tested on 30,000 volunteers.

However, there is still no treatment for the virus, which in the United States has infected 2.3 million people and killed more than 120,600, which is almost a quarter of the world total, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

With information from .