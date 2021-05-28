Gap and Walmart partner to sell furniture and household items



Walmart and Gap to Partner to Offer a Collection of Home Furnishings and Items. The products will be the brainchild of Gap, but will be sold through Walmart.

The product line is called Gap Home and will be available starting June 24 on the Walmart website. A spokesman for the supermarket chain said that the products will be added to the portal little by little.

This is the first association made between the two companies.

The collection, created in partnership between Gap and the IMG licensing agency, will have more than 400 products, including bedding, bathroom items and home decor. The merchandise will be priced from $ 15.88 for a pillow or $ 64.98 for a reversible king-size comforter set.

Gap announced in May 2020 that it had partnered with IMG to expand into new categories such as baby care products, furniture and textiles.

IMG is a company specialized in marketing and media, which also represents famous athletes, sports leagues and fashion houses to make sponsorships.

Seasonal and special collections will be launched throughout the year.

Gap has focused on its core brands for further growth, including the sale of the Intermix boutique chain and the Janie and Jack children’s brand.

Recently, Gap has also partnered with prominent personalities, including gymnast Simone Biles, who left Nike to work with the Athleta de Gap brand; and with Kanye West.

“Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our range of home products to provide our customers with high-quality, stylish home decor and items at an incredible value,” said Anthony Soohoo, Executive Vice President of the Division of home of Walmart, according to Market Watch.

Gap shares have soared 68% year-to-date, while Walmart shares fell 1.4%.

