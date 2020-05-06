Retail is chiaroscuro before the effects of the coronavirus, although grocery stores and basic necessities have registered an increase in demand and are among the establishments that have managed to stay open, apparel has suffered greatly from the current context, so that urges you to reactivate your chain of several and Gap Inc. It is one of the brands that already has a plan to do so.

The San Francisco-based fashion firm announced its plan to reopen its stores in the United States before the end of May.

The Gap Plan

The plan of the company that owns brands such as Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta It is in reaction to the measures that some states in the American Union have announced to reopen gradually in order to reactivate the economy despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has not yet subsided.

“Our goal is to be the gold standard when it comes to safe retailing. (…) Being trustworthy in this process is essential for us ”, he said GAP CEO Sonia Syngal in an interview with CNBC.

In this sense, the company indicated that there will be changes in stores and, similarly to what has been announced in fast food chains such as Burger King, McDonald’s and chains like Starbucks, plexiglass plates will be placed on the counters to protect both employees and customers.

In addition to this, establish a communication and signaling strategy with messages to encourage consumers who come to their stores to wear face masks and to follow the protocols of social distancing.

While, warned that restrooms and changing rooms will be temporarily closed, and that antibacterial gel will be offered at the entrances of the establishments, in addition to the horror of attention will be reduced.

The impact on Apparel Retail

For Gap it is imperative to reactivate its stores, although it continues to operate its online channel serving its customers in more than a thousand locations and offers the ‘Pick-up’ service in 75 establishments, this is insufficient to generate income that keeps the company afloat .

The truth is that the San Francisco firm is not going through its best moment, according to a recent Business of Fashion report, they will fire a 10 percent of its workforce, affecting various departments, which would add to the announcement that would suspend the rent payment of several of its stores, both because of the coronavirus. This situation worsened his delicate financial situation.

Gap is an example of how urgent it is for Apparel Retail to reactivate its value chain, it joins other firms such as Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Abercrombie & Fitchun with plans to reopen his gropes.

The objective is to stimulate consumption again and, thereby, mitigate the impact on the retail sector. In this regard, it is worth recalling a recent report by GlobalData, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls a 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

Signatures like Adidas, in Germany, and Liverpool, in Mexico they show how serious this effect can be.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299