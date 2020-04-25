Actress Juliana Paes is also godmother of Craque do Amanhã; singer Buchecha delivered individual protection items in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro

The Craque do Amanhã Project, in partnership with the Banco do Brasil Foundation, distributed more than 11 tons of food and hygiene kits to families in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. This was another action by the institution, whose sponsors are football players, Paulo Henrique Ganso, from Fluminense, Vagner Love, from Corinthians, Ibson, from Tombense, and actress Juliana Paes.

Buchecha distributed the food and kits in São Gonçalo (Photo: Disclosure)

The delivery of the products was attended by the singer Buchecha, born in São Gonçalo. On the last 10th, the project had already promoted a similar action with nine tons of food. Donations are being made at scheduled times to avoid crowding, in addition to the use of masks by the team involved in deliveries and all cleaning of the material used with gel alcohol.

The project coordinator Felipe Espose highlighted the importance of partnerships at this time.

– There are many families in a situation of social vulnerability. It is very sad not to be able to help the entire population of São Gonçalo and, therefore, the partnership of companies and friends is so important. But we, at Craque do Amanhã, continue with the mission of serving the greatest possible number of people who are depending on solidarity to have something to eat during the crisis caused by the new Coronavirus – he said.

