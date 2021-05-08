Ganna smashes the ‘chrono’

05/08/2021 at 7:16 PM CEST

60 years ago the Giro also started in Turin. It was May 20, 1961. The old chronicles recounted a career start under a hurricane of rain and hail. Unlike yesterday there was no time trial, no galactic design bikes, totally out of the market, but a sprint, a ‘volata’ as the Italians like to say. And Miquel Poblet won. Like Filippo Ganna on May 8, 2021, the Catalan runner got the first ‘pink jersey’ of the race. The following day he triumphed again in San Remo and added a third victory, on the last day, in Milan.

When Poblet raised his arms under the storm that hit the capital of Piedmont, it was seven months before Marco Ganna was born, Filippo’s father, who was an Olympic canoeist who represented Italy in kayaking at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Undoubtedly, Poblet, in his time, would have been surprised to see a time trialist like Ganna ride on bicycles designed exclusively for him, where everyone can put the price they like best, treated under aerodynamic parameters. Poblet, who died in 2013, would not have been startled when he was mature when he saw Ganna rolling 58.7 kilometers on average, many times over 60 per hour, in the 8.6 kilometers of the time trial greeted by the birth of the Giro 2021.

And he would not have been surprised because Poblet saw, He enjoyed and even knew how to value the friendship of Miguel Induráin, who had his ‘Sword’, which today would be prohibited by the new, sometimes absurd, rules, imposed by the International Cycling Union (UCI), to fly 30 years ago in the counters.

Ganna, perhaps, and saving the fleeting presence of Brad Wiggins, winner of the 2012 Tour because his team stopped Chris Froome in the Pyrenees, he is the cyclist who most resembles the Navarrese champion; one of those who knows how to pedal with a weight that is too thin for his height (like Induráin, both 80 kilos in shape; yes, the Spanish cyclist being 6 centimeters shorter than the Italian rider). At 1.93 meters (three centimeters more than Wiggins), joining a time trial bike has enormous merit, an out of place technique and above all a magnificent practice to take the curves touching the brake the essential thing, Ganna knowing that in a Inaugural time trial of the short kilometer Giro subtracting a second can mean the honor of wearing the ‘pink jersey’ or not.

The Giro started with Ganna as the leader, although at 24 years old and with a bright future, he knows that he has joined the race to sacrifice himself in favor of Egan Bernal although it can enjoy a few days of the leadership of the test, an Italian round that in its premiere grouped all climbers with even times; the best was Simon Yates and the worst, as usual, Mikel Landa, although only 11 seconds behind the British.